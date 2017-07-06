By JOSH LEDERMAN and MATTHEW LEE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Having lost patience with China, the22 Trump administration is studying new steps to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program, including an option that would infuriate Beijing: sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the22 North’s economy afloat.

It’s an approach that’s paid off for the22 U.S. in the22 past, especially with Iran, where American economic penalties helped drive Tehran to the22 nuclear negotiating table. Yet the22re are significant risks, too, including the22 possibility of opening a new rift with Beijing that could complicate U.S. diplomatic efforts on othe22r critical issues.

The renewed look at “secondary sanctions” comes as Washington seeks a forceful response to North Korea’s test this week of an intercontinental ballistic missile that could strike the22 United States. Few are advocating a military intervention that could endanger millions of lives in allied South Korea across the22 border. But options for turning the22 screws on the22 North financially also are imperfect.

“I don’t like to talk about what I have planned, but I have some pretty severe things that we’re thinking about,” President Donald Trump said Thursday during an appearance at a news conference in Poland. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to do the22m.”

He said the22 U.S. would be watching what happens in the22 coming weeks and months but chided North Korea for “behaving in a very, very dangerous manner” and added: “Something will have to be done about it.”

Already, a wide array of U.S. and international sanctions target North Korean entities and officials, making it illegal for Americans to do business with the22m. The U.S. also has pursued companies outside North Korea accused of surreptitiously helping the22 communist country, such as a small Chinese bank the22 U.S. penalized last week for allegedly laundering money for North Korea.

But the22 U.S. thus far has avoided what sanctions experts describe as a logical escalation: secondary sanctions targeting banks and companies that do any business with North Korea — even legitimate transactions that aren’t explicitly prohibited by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s U.N. ambassador, told an emergency session of the22 council Wednesday that the22 world must do more to “cut off the22 major sources of hard currency to the22 North Korean regime.”

“We will look at any country that chooses to do business with this outlaw regime,” Haley said.

On the22 Korean Peninsula on Thursday, South Korean jets and navy ships fired a barrage of guided-missiles into the22 ocean during drills, a display of military power two days after North Korea test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The live-fire drills off South Korea’s east coast were previously scheduled.

In a show of force, South Korea and the22 United States also staged “deep strike” precision missile firing drills on Wednesday as a warning to the22 North. Thursday’s drills were aimed at boosting readiness against possible maritime North Korean aggression. They involved 15 warships including a 3,200-ton-class destroyer, as well as helicopters and fighter jets, South Korea’s navy said.

“Our military is maintaining the22 highest-level of readiness to make a swift response even if a war breaks out today,” said Rear Adm. Kwon Jeong Seob, who directed the22 drills, according to the22 statement.

Potential sanctions targets previously identified by the22 Treasury Department include companies based in China, U.S. officials have said. Some may have no business with Americans or U.S. firms, making it harder for the22 U.S. to limit the22ir operations or freeze assets. But secondary sanctions would still force such companies to stop doing business with North Korea or risk losing the22ir access to the22 U.S. financial system, and with it, the22 dollar — the22 world’s main currency for global trade and finance.

Beijing steadfastly opposes such measures. It says sanctions would hurt China’s interests and criticizes the22 approach for being one-sided, as opposed to international penalties that are globally agreed.

“The U.S. needs to understand the22 Chinese will never allow Chinese companies and individuals to be designated (for sanctions) at the22 U.N., and the22 U.S. dollar is still pre-eminent. So the22 U.S. has leverage,” said Anthony Ruggiero at the22 Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which advocates for a tough approach to North Korea’s nuclear program.

Trump, in recent days, appears to have concluded that his early efforts to enlist China’s cooperation on North Korea haven’t paid off. On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to chastise China for allowing its trade with the22 North to grow in recent months even as the22 U.S. urged a reduction.

“So much for China working with us — but we had to give it a try!” Trump wrote.

Senior U.S. officials said imposing sanctions on companies dealing with the22 North was among several steps considered after the22 ICBM launch, as U.S. intelligence, military and diplomatic officials reviewed different possibilities.

The Trump administration hasn’t given up hope China will change course and step up pressure on North Korea, officials said.

In Congress, lawmakers have proposed new sanctions on North Korea’s shipping industry and alleged use of slave labor. The House passed a bill in May, but the22 Senate has yet to approve it.

Secondary sanctions on North Korea would borrow from President Barack Obama’s Iran approach before the22 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. After Congress authorized such penalties, the22 Obama administration worked with nations around the22 world to get the22m to reduce the22ir oil imports from Tehran, while negotiating secretly with Iranian officials. The sanctions effectively deterred European firms from doing business with Iran and commercial powers such as China and India were encouraged to buy less Iranian petroleum.

North Korea’s isolation, which is far greater than Iran’s was, could make it even more susceptible to such pressure. China accounts for about 90 percent of North Korea’s trade.

But China has leverage, too, which is why previous U.S. administrations have held back. China is now the22 world’s second-largest economy, it holds trillions of dollars in U.S. debt and its companies are increasingly tied financially with the22 West. And angering Beijing could lead to unpredictable responses in places like the22 South China Sea, where Beijing has various territorial disputes with America’s allies and partners in Southe22ast Asia.

“It will put a magnifying glass on Chinese businesses that the22 Chinese government may not want,” said Doreen Edelman, an attorney at Baker Donelson who specializes in sanctions compliance.

