US Wants Turkish Banker Imprisoned More Than 15 Years

MANHATTAN (CN) – Demanding more than 15 years in prison for Turkish national Hakan Atilla, U.S. prosecutors blasted the banker’s sanctions-busting scheme Wednesday as “without parallel.”

Before his arrest last year in connection with a multibillion-dollar scheme to violate sanctions against Iran, Atilla served as a manager for Turkey’s state-run Halkbank.

“At a time when the United States and the community of nations were engaged in the momentous undertaking of depriving the government of Iran of funding for its malign and deadly activities—including its pursuit of nuclear weapons, and ballistic missiles capable of delivering those weapons throughout the region and around the world; and its financial, logistical, and military support for terrorist organizations and acts of terrorism — Atilla was a key player in massively undermining those efforts,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Lockard wrote.

Lockard filed his 64-page memorandum this afternoon, a week after the Bureau of Prisons recommended that 47-year-old father of one face life imprisonment.

Though Atilla’s convictions in New York of fraud, conspiracy and violating U.S. sanctions against Iran open him up to the potential for decades behind bars, the banker’s defense attorneys called the request of life in prison “draconian” and “stupefyingly unreasonable and unjust.”

Wednesday’s proffer by prosecutors, while more lenient, shoots significantly above the less than four years sought by the defense.

In the lead-up to his sentencing, next Wednesday, April 11, the diabetic Atilla has been incarcerated at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Whatever the ultimate decree, U.S.-Turkish relations may never be the same.

Atilla’s arrest cast a spotlight on the Turkish government’s role in a massive money-laundering scheme. The role of Turkey’s state-run Halkbank in the scheme will likely place it under scrutiny by U.S. regulators, and the bank’s former CEO Suleyman Aslan remains under federal indictment.

Multiple witnesses against Atilla testified that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was prime minister at the time, signed off on the sanctions-busting trades in 2012, while multiple high-ranking ministers – including former economy minister Zafer Caglayan – took millions of dollars in payoffs to look the other way.

These revelations echoed those of a corruption scandal that rocked Turkey in 2013, leading Istanbul prosecutors to charge Erdogan’s allies with bribery.

For the trial of Atilla last year, the U.S. government’s star witness was gold trader Reza Zarrab, a wealthy businessman formerly allied with Erdogan and married to Turkish pop star Ebru Gundes.

Zarrab’s cooperation with the U.S. government made him a persona non grata in Turkey, leaving his family and social circle marked for espionage prosecution.

While Atilla’s attorneys blamed Zarrab for the scheme, U.S. prosecutors claim that neither man is innocent.

“Atilla’s offenses simultaneously opened a multibillion-dollar channel of illicit funding for the Government of Iran and relieved crucial financial pressure on Iran during negotiations to limit its nuclear program,” Wednesday’s memo states.

“The effects of these crimes did not fall particularly on any victim or class of victims, but instead are suffered by every single citizen and resident of this nation and, indeed, the world, whose safety and security were compromised by Atilla’s emboldening of, and support for, Iran during the critical phases of the nuclear negotiations,” the brief continues.

The scheme for which Atilla was convicted occurred before former President Barack Obama implemented the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal, in 2016.

