US Unemployment Hits 18M, Highest Mark to Date

Colorado is allowing more businesses like hair salons and tattoo parlors to open up again, while others like this music store on Colfax Avenue in Aurora face uncertain futures. (Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

(CN) — Counting 18 million Americans receiving benefits as of last week, the Department of Labor announced Thursday that insured unemployment had hit 12.4% in the U.S.

“The Covid-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment,” the report confirms. “This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted insured unemployment in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.”

Last week 3.8 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits, the sixth week in a row where the rate exceeded 3 million claims.

With 21.8% of workers out of a job, Michigan has the highest rate of insured unemployment in the country, followed by Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Florida saw the largest increase in initial claims last week, followed by Connecticut and West Virginia. New York, New Mexico and South Dakota were among states that reported a decrease in layoffs.

The Department of Labor used covered employment of 145,671,710 in its calculation, defining that term as Americans who are “unemployed through no fault of their own,” while also meeting certain work and wage requirements.

On average over the last month, an average of 5 million Americans filed initial claims for benefits each week.

Since unemployment first started to spike at the end of March, roughly 30 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment. Of that number, a sizable portion were denied benefits.

Investment firm Goldman Sachs projects unemployment will reach 15% by the end of the third quarter with few opportunities for re-employment. Other economists are predicting unemployment will peak at 20%.

This story is developing …