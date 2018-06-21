US to Reunite Guatemalan Family Separated at Border

WASHINGTON (CN) – An asylum-seeking mother will likely be reunited with her 7-year-old son Thursday, two days after suing the Trump administration over their month-long separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Department of Justice attorneys said during a brief court hearing Thursday afternoon that Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia Mejia’s son Darwin will be released in Phoenix this afternoon and then flown to Washington, D.C., to meet his mom.

The Guatemalan nationals will then fly to Austin, Texas, where Mejia Mejia, who was released on bond after passing a credible-fear interview, has friends and family to stay with.

This story is developing…

