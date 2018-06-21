Civil Rights Government International 

US to Reunite Guatemalan Family Separated at Border

WASHINGTON (CN) – An asylum-seeking mother will likely be reunited with her 7-year-old son Thursday, two days after suing the Trump administration over their month-long separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia Mejia speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C., after a June 21, 2018, hearing. After border agents separated Mejia from her 7-year-old son a month ago, Justice Department attorneys agreed today to reunite the family. (BRITAIN EAKIN, CNS)

Department of Justice attorneys said during a brief court hearing Thursday afternoon that Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia Mejia’s son Darwin will be released in Phoenix this afternoon and then flown to Washington, D.C., to meet his mom.

The Guatemalan nationals will then fly to Austin, Texas, where Mejia Mejia, who was released on bond after passing a credible-fear interview, has friends and family to stay with.

