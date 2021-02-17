US: N.Korean Hackers Stole $1.3 Billion in Cash, Cryptocurrency

The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. Department of Justice charged three North Korean hackers on Wednesday with having stolen digital wallets of cryptocurrency from banks and businesses worldwide.

Dated Dec. 8, 2020, but unsealed this morning, the indictment builds off a 2018 case against accused Sony hacker Park Jin Hyok. Prosecutors say Park and the two new defendants, Jon Chang Hyok and Kim Il, are all programmers and members of a Pyongyang-based military intelligence agency of the North Korean government called Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB).

“North Korea’s operatives, using keyboards rather than guns, stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency instead of sacks of cash, are the world’s leading 21st century nation-state bank robbers,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement.

Back in 2018, the U.S. attorney general worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California and the National Security Division to charge Park in connection to a series of past plots including the February 2016 cyber-heist of $81 million from the Bank of Bangladesh and the May 2017 WannaCry ransomware attack, which damaged computer systems in more 150 countries.

Perhaps more memorably for U.S. audiences, the earlier indictment also connected Park to the “hack-and-dump” retaliation plot against Sony Pictures Entertainment as the studio prepared to release the film “The Interview” satirizing Kim Jong-un in 2014.

James Franco and Seth Rogen starred in the film opposite Randall Park who parlayed the breakout role as the North Korean dictator to a historic series run in ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat.”

“The scope of the criminal conduct by the North Korean hackers was extensive and long-running, and the range of crimes they have committed is staggering,” Acting U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison said in a statement.

Prosecutors say that the defendants, while based in North Korea, also operated the conspiracy out of several other countries, including China and Russia.

This story is developing…