US Joins Guatemala, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan in ‘Chaos’ Club

District of Columbia National Guard stand outside the Capitol on Wednesday night after a day of rioting protesters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PARIS (AFP) — The storming of the Capitol in Washington puts the United States into a small club with Guatemala, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan where protesters have caused chaos by invading parliaments in the past year.

Here is a recap on the legislatures that have been attacked or occupied:

Guatemala: Anti-government protesters set fire to parts of Guatemala’s Congress building on November 21 over the Central American country’s budget, in an invasion that lasts 10 minutes.

They demand an end to cuts in health and education spending and call on President Alejandro Giammattei to resign.

Armenia: Hundreds of protesters angry at the country’s defeat in six weeks of fighting with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region break into the parliament chamber on November 10.

Scuffles break out with police as they take the podium and shout at MPs to resign.

Authorities later say they have thwarted a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who signed the peace deal, and arrest opposition leader Artur Vanetsyan, the former head of the security services.

Kyrgyzstan: Protesters smash their way into the parliament in Bishkek and throw papers from the windows of the office of then president Sooronbay Jeenbekov. They are furious at alleged vote-rigging in the Central Asian country’s October 4 elections.

The crisis sees opposition leader Sadyr Japarov being sprung from jail by his supporters.

He is now favorite to win a presidential vote on Sunday.

Mali: One person dies and 20 are hurt when the West African country’s national assembly and other government buildings are attacked after a big demonstration on July 10 against then president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

He is overthrown in a coup a month later.

Lebanon: Thousands of demonstrators angry at a catastrophic blast that destroyed large parts of central Beirut in August clash with police outside parliament.

Dozens also storm government ministries and the headquarters of the country’s banking association.

Germany: Anti-mask protesters attempt to force their way into the Reichstag building in Berlin on August 29 before they are pushed back by police using pepper spray.

The clashes involving dozens of protesters — some carrying German imperial flags — come after 38,000 people march against Covid-19 restrictions amid a social media-driven campaign against mask wearing.

Serbia: Anti-mask demonstrators fired up by social media defy a ban on mass gatherings to attack the Serbian parliament in Belgrade on July 10, pelting police with stones, bottles and flares.

