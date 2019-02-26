US Investor Jailed in Russia Finally Meets With Embassy

Founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund Michael Calvey looks through a glass cage in a Moscow, Russia, courtroom on Feb. 16, 2019. A Moscow court has ordered Baring Vostok’s founder Michael Calvey to be kept in custody until April 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

(CN) — Nearly two weeks into his detention in Russia, jailed fund manager Michael Calvey has been visited by a representative from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

“Today an Embassy representative met with Mr. Calvey to express our support for his well-being and offer the Embassy’s assistance,” Embassy spokeswoman Andrea Kalan said Tuesday morning on Twitter.

“We take seriously our right to visit detained U.S. citizens regularly and ensure they receive humane treatment and access to medical care,” another tweet by Kalan states.

The embassy had previously complained about Russia was violating the standard of permitting diplomatic access to U.S. detainees after no more than four days. Tuesday marks Calvey’s 12th day in detention over an alleged fraud.

