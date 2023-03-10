US employers add 311,000 jobs as hiring hot streak rolls on

Payroll gains continue to outpace expectations, putting more pressure on the Federal Reserve to cool down the economy.

(CN) — The U.S. economy gained 311,000 jobs in February, a sign the labor market has been unfazed by the government’s attempt to slow economic growth through higher interest rates.

While the increase is a drop from the revised 504,000 jobs added in January, payroll growth is continuing to beat expectations. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had predicted about 225,000 new jobs last month.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, ticked up from a half-century low of 3.4% to 3.6%, according to a Labor Department report released Friday morning.

“The labor market continues to defy expectations as employers add jobs at a rapid pace and unemployment remains low,” wrote Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at career site Indeed. “Today’s report is chock full of data showing a labor market with high levels of demand for workers and historically low levels of joblessness.”

The jobs market has remained strong over the past year despite the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate eight times in a desperate bid to cool down the economy in the face of high inflation. The central bank is expected to hike rates again when it meets at the end of the month.

The leisure and hospitality industry led the way in hiring again last month with the addition of 105,000 positions, including 70,000 at food and drinking establishments. Despite averaging 91,000 new jobs monthly over the past six months, the sector is still down 410,000 compared to its pre-pandemic level.

Retail payrolls rose by 50,000 in February while professional and business services added 45,000 positions, continuing an upward trend. The health care sector added 44,000 jobs last month, including 19,000 in hospitals and 14,000 in nursing and residential care facilities. In addition, there were 24,000 more jobs in construction and 19,000 more in social assistance.

Not every field saw gains, however. The information sector lost 25,000 jobs, including 9,000 in the motion picture and sound recording industries and 3,000 in telecommunications. There were also 22,000 fewer transportation and warehousing positions in February.

The public sector, meanwhile, added a total of 46,000 jobs. That includes a robust gain of 37,000 in local government and more modest gains of 7,000 and 2,000 at the federal and state levels, respectively.

This story is developing…