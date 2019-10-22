US Brands Turkey’s State-Run Halkbank a ‘Fugitive’

MANHATTAN (CN) – Halkbank is “now a fugitive” from criminal charges implicating the Turkish state-run bank in a multibillion-dollar money-laundering scheme to Iran, a federal prosecutor announced at a Tuesday morning court hearing.

In a 2017 case that embarrassed the sitting leaders of the United States and Turkey, Halkbank was the central financial institution involved in the largest sanctions-busting scheme of its kind ever charged in a U.S. court.

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani represented the gold trader at the heart of the scheme, Reza Zarrab, a former ally of Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After Giuliani’s efforts to free Zarrab in a prisoner swap failed, the gold trader became a key witness against ex-Halkbank manager Hakan Atilla, who served a 32-month sentence for bank fraud and sanctions busting.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who handed down that sentence, noted in court this morning meanwhile that the Turkish government just appointed Atilla to head Istanbul’s stock exchange on Monday.

“I suppose that’s one way of integrating back into society someone who has been convicted of financial wrongdoing,” Berman quipped dryly.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Lockard, who prosecuted Atilla two years ago, described difficulties serving Halkbank through its attorneys at the white-shoe law firm King & Spalding, which has advised President Trump’s real estate empire and employed FBI director Christopher Wray.

In a letter made public Monday, King & Spalding’s partner Andrew Hruska denied that the firm was authorized to accept service on Halkbank’s behalf.

Judge Berman replied that he was “somewhat taken aback” by that position, considering that the firm had been representing Halkbank for “years.”

King & Spalding registered as a foreign agent for the Turkish foreign ministry in December 2017, but prosecutors believe that the firm’s work for Halkbank dated back two months earlier in October, the same month that of Zarrab’s secret plea deal with the U.S. government.

Halkbank’s indictment has been greeted with fury in Ankara, and Erdogan reportedly brought the issue up last week with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Turkey.

Atilla received a hero’s reception upon his release from prison this July, being photographed with Erdogan’s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak.

This story is developing…