US adds 336,000 jobs, well above forecast, causing both joy and frustration

The jobs report on Friday, nearly double what most experts predicted, shows a strong economy but hints that further interest rate hikes may be coming down the pike.

MANHATTAN (CN) — The U.S. economy added twice the number of jobs in September as was expected by analysts, a sign that the economy is far from a recession — but also that regulators may have more work to do to cool inflation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a whopping 336,000 jobs were added to the economy last month, a huge spike over the 187,000 jobs gained the previous month and nearly double the 170,000 median forecast by economic analysts.

Government jobs accounted for more than one-fourth of the gains, with 73,000 jobs added, well above the 47,000-job average monthly gain. Leisure and hospitality also was a big winner, with 96,000 more jobs, while retail trade increased by nearly 20,000 jobs. Only temporary help services lost jobs, to the tune of about 4,000 positions.

The number of jobs gained in July and August also was revised higher than originally reported. For July, 79,000 additional jobs were tacked on to the original forecast of 157,000, and August was changed from 187,000 jobs added to 227,000 jobs gained.

For Main Street, the report was a good one, but for Wall Street, not so much. Having recovered from a drop earlier in the week, markets plunged minutes after the BLS jobs report was released, with futures in the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping hundreds of points. The yields on 10-year Treasuries also rose again on Friday to higher than 4.8%.

“The good news for the #economy from this jobs report will be seen by many as constituting bad news for markets and monetary policy,” tweeted Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Given how often the #FederalReserve has stressed that it is ‘data dependent,’ this will put a hike back on the table for markets on November 1.”

Others were more optimistic about the numbers and the influential effect they might have on the Federal Reserve’s approach to interest rates.

“Overall, the report suggests the labor market is enjoying a soft landing,” wrote Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics. “That said, with wage growth and price inflation rapidly fading and the rise in long yields triggering a significant tightening in financial conditions, we still think the Fed is done hiking.”

Markets had already tanked earlier this week following an alarming employment report on job openings and quits — known as the JOLTS report — that showed 9.6 million job openings last month, up both from the estimate and July’s numbers. The hiring rate flatlined at 3.7%, the lowest since Covid-19 shutdowns began.

Investors were unhappy with the report — even though many question its reliability compared with other jobs reports — since they know the Federal Reserve closely watches it, and Wall Street is worried the central bank might use the accelerated job openings to justify another rate hike.

“[O]n the surface it’s telling us that labor market conditions remain tight,” Nancy Van Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in an investor’s note. “The Fed won’t make policy decisions based on one JOLTS report, but it does keep the risks tilted toward another rate hike.”

The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates 11 times since March 2022 — it currently sits at the 5.25% to 5.5% range — and meets for the last time this year in November. Many analysts had hoped for the Fed to once again pause its rate hikes during that meeting, but some now worry it could hike rates another time.

As a result of the JOLTS report, the Dow lost 431 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 59 points and 248 points, respectively. The yields on 10-year Treasury bonds also reached points not seen since 2007, when the Great Recession began.

Some good news from the report is that wage growth is dropping somewhat, which would help with inflation. Van Houten noted that “the quits rate is a good leading indicator of wage growth and the decline from the peak points to additional moderation in wage pressures.”

Wednesday’s jobs reports from payroll company ADP did little to mollify concerns about a still-too-hot job market despite the headline number showing the slowest pace of job gains since January 2021.

The report noted the private sector added 89,000 jobs last month and that annual pay had increased 5.9% year-over-year. Nearly all the job gains were in service-related industries, most notably leisure and hospitality, while manufacturing lost 12,000 jobs, construction added 16,000 jobs, and mining netted a paltry 4,000 jobs.

The breakdown among business size was clear: large companies, or those with more than 500 employees, lost 83,000 jobs; companies with fewer than 50 employees gained 95,000 jobs; and companies in the middle netted 72,000 employees.

“We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month,” Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said in a statement. “Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months.”

The ADP report does not include government jobs, but the data showing a cooling jobs market should have helped markets stabilize. However, it did little since the Labor Department’s jobs report is more closely watched.