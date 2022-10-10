Monday, October 10, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Upset teachers

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois sustained the emotional distress claims brought by former Chicago teachers against the city’s board of education, which they have plausibly alleged inflicted distress on them during their termination process. They argue the district “falsely and publicly accused [them] of lying to parents regarding sexual misconduct, endangering and traumatizing students, and facilitating a cover up.”

/ October 10, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...