Unwise laser use

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge sentenced an Orange County man to 5 years’ imprisonment for pointing a laser beam at a sheriff’s department helicopter, blinding the crew for several seconds in flight. The man had previously been convicted of the same crime.

/ September 13, 2022

