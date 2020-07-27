Unregistered Securities

MIAMI — The SEC claims in a federal complaint that Complete Business Solutions Group dba Par Funding and 17 others sold unregistered and fraudulent securities by providing loans that charge more than 400% interest to small businesses, raising nearly $500 million from it.

Defendants include Full Spectrum Processing Inc.; Abetterfinancialplan.com LLC dba A Better Financial Plan; ABFP Management Company LLC fka Pillar Life Settlement Management Company LLC; ABFP Income Fund LLC; ABFP Income Fund 2 LP; United Fidelis Group Corp.; Fidelis Financial Planning LLC; Retirement Evolution Group LLC; Retirement Evolution Income Fund LLC fka Re Income Fund LLC; Re Income Fund 2 LLC.