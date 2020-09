CINCINNATI — The Sixth Circuit remanded, for the second time, a case in which a district court judge sentenced a man who downloaded nearly 1,000 images of child pornography to 12 months’ home confinement, even though the sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of 97 to 120 months in prison.

The circuit, which called the original sentence “substantively unreasonable,” ordered the case reassigned to another district court judge.