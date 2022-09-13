Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | Back issues
Unpaid leave class-action

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge dismissed the class-action brought by United Airlines employees against the firm over the 20 days of unpaid leave it required the employees to take as a budget-cutting measure despite receiving CARES Act funds. The CARES Act does not create a private means of enforcement.

/ September 13, 2022

Read the ruling here.

