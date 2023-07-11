Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Unpaid ER bills

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court reversed an appellate court’s holding that Santa Clara County is immune from hospitals’ collections claims over unpaid emergency room bills. The Government Claims Act provides immunity for tort claims, but does not apply to contract claims or other non-tort claims seeking money damages.

/ July 11, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Additional Reads

