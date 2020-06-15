University of California Regents Back Affirmative Action

University of California, Berkeley (Photo credit: brainchildvn/Wikipedia)

(CN) – The University of California regents unanimously endorsed affirmative action Monday nearly two decades after the practice was banned throughout the UC system as institutions throughout the state and nation continue to grapple with racial equality in America.

During a special meeting on Monday, the UC regents endorsed an amendment to the California Constitution that would repeal Proposition 290, a voter-approved initiative passed in 1996 that forbids government preferential treatment for individuals on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex.

John Perez, chairman of the regents, said neutrality is not enough when oppression of certain people is so rampant in a given society.

“If we are going to be serious about creating a university that truly serves the public interest, we cannot be silent,” Preez said. “We cannot be neutral.”

California Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 passed out the lower house of the state Legislature last week after hours of spirited debate. The amendment must be ratified by the Senate and then put on the November 3 general election ballot.

If a majority of Californians agree to amend the constitution, it is clear from Monday that the UC system stands ready to consider race during its admission process.

“Despite years of effort with race-neutral admissions at UC, UC enrollment of students from underrepresented groups and recruitment of faculty of color falls short of reflecting the diversity of California’s population,” said UC staff in a report on the amendment.

This is a developing story.