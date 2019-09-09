United Nations Says Iran Is Installing New Centrifuges

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog confirmed that Iran is preparing to use advanced centrifuges, in breach of limitations set in the unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday its inspectors verified new centrifuges, including 30 advanced IR-6 and three IR-6s models, had been or were being installed but not yet tested.

The announcement followed the return from Tehran Sunday of IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta.

A centrifuge enriches uranium by spinning uranium hexafluoride gas. Under the atomic accord, Iran is limited to operating 5,060 older IR-1 centrifuges.

President Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear accord more than a year ago.

Iran announced the move to try to pressure Europe to find a way to sell crude oil abroad despite U.S. sanctions.