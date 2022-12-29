Thursday, December 29, 2022 | Back issues
Unilever off the hook in TRESemmé formaldehyde suit

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago found in favor of Unilever on a fraud class action brought by TRESemmé customers who suffered rashes, itchiness and hair loss from a formaldehyde-releasing preservative present in the hair products. The ingredient was not disclosed on the front of the bottle, but the court clears the manufacturer because the products’ labeling never said they didn’t release formaldehyde, either.

Read the ruling here.

