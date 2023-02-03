Friday, February 3, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Unhoused NY sex offenders can’t be convicted for having no address

MANHATTAN — A New York appeals court overturned an unhoused man’s conviction for failing to verify his address every 90 days as requested by the state’s Sex Offender Registration Act. The law is unconstitutional when applied to homeless defendants who lack an address, as it deprives them of due process.

/ February 3, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...