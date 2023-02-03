Friday, February 3, 2023 | Back issues
Underpaid and uncompensated

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a judgment in favor of a school district in a teacher’s underpayment lawsuit, finding that though his salary was only corrected for one of four underpaid years, this failure to repay was the district’s right because its collective bargaining agreement requires wage errors to be corrected only retroactive to the beginning of the year it was discovered.

/ February 3, 2023

Read the ruling here.

