Unconstitutional family law

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court overturned a state family law statute that two grandparents used to obtain visitation rights to their grandkids against the wishes of the parents. Because fit parents’ decisions about visitation are presumed to be in their children’s best interest, the statute is unconstitutional on its face; the law also fails to sufficiently guide courts in analyzing a child’s best interest.

/ September 19, 2022

Read the ruling here.

