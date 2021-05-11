UN Calls for ‘Credible’ Parliamentary Elections in Iraq

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, a motorist passes by a flag of the Islamic State group in central Rawah, 175 miles (281 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq. (AP Photo/File)

UNITED NATIONS (AFP) — The U.N.’s top representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, called Tuesday on Iraqi officials to ensure the “integrity” of the October 10 parliamentary vote.

“The failure to hold credible elections would cause significant, lasting, widespread anger and disillusionment, which in turn could further destabilize the country at a time where strength and unity are desperately needed,” the U.N. official warned.

“I reiterate my call to all Iraqi stakeholders to uphold the integrity of the electoral process,” Hennis-Plasschaer said during a Security Council meeting on the country.

“These elections were a central demand of the protest movement; and yet, many of its members continue to be persecuted with rampant impunity,” she continued.

Since October 2019, a widespread campaign of killings, kidnappings and threats has rocked the country. Some 30 activists have been killed and dozens abducted.

“Political pressure and interference, intimidation, and illicit financial flows are all most harmful to the credibility of elections, and hence to turnout,” said Hennis-Plasschaert.

“Candidates, campaigners, the media and voters must be free to exercise their democratic rights before, during and after the election,” she added.

