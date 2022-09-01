Ukraine war rumbles on as Kyiv ramps up counterattack  

For a fourth day, Ukraine's forces went on the attack in a bid to seize the southern city of Kherson and drive Russian forces back. Their success remains unclear. Meanwhile, a team of international inspectors reached the embattled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station.

(CN) — Ukrainian forces on Thursday were on the offensive for a fourth day as fierce fighting was reported on several fronts, even in the vicinity of a war-damaged nuclear power plant where a team of international inspectors was assessing the facility's status.

On Monday, Ukraine launched a long-awaited counteroffensive in a bid to recapture Kherson, a strategic port city on the Black Sea that fell under Russian control in early March.

By Thursday, it appeared Kyiv was attempting to mount offensives elsewhere on the front lines, where the most intense fighting extends some 500 miles from around Kharkiv near the border with Russia all the way to the Black Sea.

In a big development, a team of experts with the International Atomic Energy Agency reached the endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station on Thursday and began inspections. Their trip to Zaporizhzhia was fraught with perils and delays as Ukrainian and Russian forces battled nearby.

On Thursday, Russia even claimed it repelled a river attack on the nuclear plant by dozens of Ukrainian troops sent by barge and boats across a reservoir on the Dnieper River where the nuclear site is located. Ukraine denied any such attack and accused Russia of conducting “false flag” operations to make it seem like Ukraine was endangering the nuclear station.

For weeks, both sides have accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia station and raising the risk of a disastrous radiation leak. Last week, the station temporarily lost power. Ukraine accuses Russia of using the facility as a military staging area. The United Nations is calling for the plant to be demilitarized.

By late Thursday, the IAEA had not provided any assessment of the situation at Zaporizhzhia. Its inspectors wanted to speak with staff operating the facility. It is being run by Ukrainian workers who are overseen by Russian nuclear experts and commanders.

The Zaporizhzhia station is perilously located on the front lines of Ukraine's military focus, which is in the south where it is trying to seize the city of Kherson. The success of Ukraine's offensive is unclear, though Western military experts and officials said they had made some advances.

Kyiv has ordered an information blackout over its operations and curtailed even Western media reports. This has made it even more difficult to assess Ukraine's battlefield successes near Kherson.

Russian officials and sources, meanwhile, claim the offensive has been a failure and cost Ukraine heavy losses in soldiers and equipment. Russia sources have distributed videos showing destroyed Ukrainian tanks, dead soldiers and a line of screaming ambulances in nearby Odesa.

Western media have reported that the Pentagon helped “war game” the southern operation and that recent U.S. arms shipments were delivered specifically to aid Ukraine's offensive.

Increasingly, the war in Ukraine is seen as a proxy war between the United States and its NATO allies against Russia. The conflict between the West and Russia continues to intensify and expand too.

This week, the White House alleged Russia has begun receiving surveillance drones from Iran, something the Kremlin has denied. A pro-Russian leader in Ukraine alleged that Kyiv has received long-range missiles from the Pentagon. Until now, the U.S. has said it is supplying Ukraine only with medium-range rockets to prevent Kyiv from striking targets inside Russian territory.

This is a developing story ….

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.