Ukraine war escalation speeds up after Kyiv’s successful counteroffensive

Destroyed and damaged houses are seen in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

There were lots of holes in Russia's defenses of Kharkiv, a region that's not been the focus of fighting, and Ukraine made quick gains as Russian forces pulled back. Reports and evidence are emerging that numerous non-Ukrainian mercenaries, many from NATO countries, were involved in the counteroffensive too.

In response, Moscow seems determined to wreak even more havoc on its enemy and launched missiles against thermal power plants earlier this week and hit the Inhulets dam Wednesday.

Along with the fighting and retaking of Kharkiv, there are new reports of alleged war crimes. Ukraine claimed it found a Russian torture chamber in Balaklia, one of the first towns to come under Ukrainian control last week. Western reporters also began filing stories from the newly recaptured areas of alleged Russian war crimes, including kidnappings.

The Russian side too is claiming Ukrainian forces and agents are rounding up people deemed to be “collaborators,” punishing and even killing ethnic Russians and others who were friendly to Russian troops. Upon the advance of Ukrainian forces, thousands of civilians fled to Russia from the Kharkiv region, presumably because they feared reprisals from Kyiv's forces.

But as bad as it has been so far, the Ukraine war may be set to become even bloodier and more catastrophic as Moscow increasingly sees itself at war not only with an anti-Russian government in Kyiv but Western powers openly talking about the need to defeat Russia.

“Let us be very clear: much is at stake here. Not just for Ukraine – but for all of Europe and the world at large,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday during a State of the Union speech. “This is not only a war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. This is a war on our energy, a war on our economy, a war on our values and a war on our future. This is about autocracy against democracy. And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, Putin will fail and Europe will prevail.”

Her speech was seen in Russia as raising the stakes.

“If this is not a direct declaration of a non-hot war (despite the fact that the EU is already participating in a hot war – not only with money, but also with the supply of weapons and the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ), then what is it?” wrote Petr Akopov,a columnist at RIA Novosti, a Russian state news agency. “Europe has officially accused Russia of threatening its future and waging a hybrid war against it, and promised to crush our country.”

He added: “Europe has declared Russia its enemy, which needs to be crushed: Economically by tearing apart our economy, by military means by defeating us on the Ukrainian battlefield, and politically by replacing our power.”

For Akopov, as with many in Russia, Ukraine and Europe are displaying a deep Russophobia that has a long history in Europe. Russian fears of invasion from the West run deep following attempts by many European leaders, including Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler, to conquer Moscow.

Akopov said Europeans have long mistakenly seen Russians as a “threat from the East” and that the EU and the U.S. are trying to “tear Ukraine away” from the “Russian world,” to which he said Ukraine has historically belonged.

“Europe has become a threat to the unity of our people, a threat to our civilization, our future, but now it accuses Russia of threatening the European future!” he wrote. “Everything is turned upside down – Russia is trying to defend and return its own, and they say to it that it covets someone else's [land].”

The Russo-Ukrainian war's global ramifications – and the danger it could spiral out of control into a broader war – are becoming more obvious too as trouble spots in the South Caucasus, the Middle East, Central Asia and southeastern Asia flare up. In many of these conflicts, the U.S. and its allies are fighting against the interests of Russia and its allies.

This week saw Azerbaijan attack Armenia in a long-running war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Both countries were formerly part of the Soviet Union. More than 100 troops from both sides were reportedly killed in the fighting. Armenia is backed by Russia and Iran while Azerbaijan has Turkey and Western powers behind it.

In the meantime, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other European leaders have renewed calls to bring Georgia, Russia's neighbor on the Black Sea, into the EU along with Ukraine, Moldova and countries in the Balkans. A 2008 decision by then-U.S. President George W. Bush to expand NATO into Ukraine and Georgia played a major part in creating the conditions for war to break out in Ukraine.

Also this week, border clashes erupted between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, two other former Soviet republics. Russian troops are present in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is building ties with the West.

In recent weeks, fighting and missile strikes have increased in Syria – a Russia ally and a country where Moscow has a military base. Israel and the U.S. remain involved in the Syrian civil war and the U.S. military has occupied parts of Syria.

In southeastern Asia, tensions remain extremely high between China and the U.S. over Taiwan and the Middle East remains extremely volatile as the U.S. and Iran are unable to revive a nuclear deal scuttled by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.