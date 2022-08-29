Ukraine goes on offensive in the south; inspectors head to nuke plant

Ukraine is counterattacking in the south. For weeks, Kyiv has talked about recapturing territories it's lost on the Black Sea. Meanwhile, international experts head to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station to inspect the dire situation there.

(CN) — A much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive apparently was launched on Monday in a bid by Kyiv to turn the tide of the war and recapture territories lost along the Black Sea.

Intense fighting was reported northeast of Kherson, a port city of about 283,000 people located where the Dnieper River flows into the Black Sea. Kherson was the first city to fall under Russian control shortly after the start of the invasion.

For weeks, Ukraine has vowed that it will reclaim Kherson and push Russian forces out of the rest of the south, including Crimea, a highly strategic peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014. But achieving this goal in the short term would be immensely difficult and carries a high risk of failure for Ukraine. Russian and pro-Russian Ukrainian forces hold about 25,000 square miles of territory in the south, an area slightly smaller than Ireland.

Over the weekend and on Monday, there were reports of a barrage of Ukrainian missile strikes on Kherson, against bridges across the Dnieper and on Russian forces in the area. Ukraine claimed its troops had broken through the first line of Russia's defenses northeast of Kherson. But it remained far too early to assess the success of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Russian military officials said they were holding the line and inflicting heavy losses on the attackers. Russia's defense ministry claimed more than 560 Ukrainian troops were killed in the offensive and that 26 tanks, 23 infantry fighting vehicles and two warplanes were destroyed.

Ukraine's defense ministry had not yet reported on the results of Monday's fighting in the south. In a late night video on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy exclaimed that Russian forces would be driven out of Ukraine, though he added that he would not divulge Ukraine's war plans.

"The occupiers should know: We will oust them to the border, to our border," Zelenskyy said. "If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee. Go home. If you are afraid to return to your home in Russia -- well, let such occupiers surrender, and we will guarantee them compliance with all norms of the Geneva Conventions."

One of his Zelenskyy's top advisers, Oleksiy Arestovich, confirmed in an online interview that the offensive was underway and vowed that Russian troops will be able to withstand the assault for up to a month, if not much less, as reported by Strana, a Ukrainian news outlet.

"I can say one thing: the events have begun, it seems to me. They will be more fun, meaningful and interesting every day," Arestovich said.

Late Monday, there were also reports of numerous Russian airplanes and helicopters leaving Crimea for the front lines and of heavy artillery exchanges.

Much of the fighting appeared to be taking place about 40 miles northeast of Kherson with Ukrainian forces seeking to reach the Dnieper River. Russia told workers in a town on the Dnieper called Nova Kakovka to shelter in bunkers after it came under heavy shelling.

New strikes also reportedly hit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, a massive nuclear power plant about 110 miles northeast of Kherson under Russian control.

The plant has come under repeated attack, raising the specter of a radiation leak. Both sides accuse each other of shelling the plant at the risk of causing a disaster.

Ukraine alleges Russia is using the plant as a military staging area and that it wants to divert its energy away from Ukrainian-held territories. The nuclear plant, Europe's largest, provides Ukraine with about a third of its electricity.

On Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said both sides had agreed to allow a team of its experts to inspect the plant. The mission is expected to arrive there later this week and provide a clearer picture of the plant's status. IAEA inspectors also were expected to remain on site, which could help ease tensions over the plant.