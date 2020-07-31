UK Supreme Court Will Hear ‘ISIS Bride’ Case

This undated photo shows Shamima Begum, one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015 to join the Islamic State group. (PA via AP)

Ahmed Ali, the father of a British teenager Shamima Begum who ran away to join the Islamic State group in Syria, speaks from his village of Sunamganu, 112 miles northeast of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on March 5, 2019. Ali, 60, said his daughter’s citizenship should not be canceled and that she could be punished in the United Kingdom if it was determined she had committed a crime. (AP Photo)

LONDON (AFP) — The UK government on Friday won a bid for the Supreme Court to decide if a woman stripped of her citizenship after joining the Islamic State group in Syria can return to fight the decision.

The interior ministry successfully appealed a lower court ruling this month that would have allowed Shamima Begum, 20, to return to Britain to pursue her appeal.

Begum, 20, who is marooned in a Syrian refugee camp, lost the first stage of her case about the legality of the government’s decision at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in February.

However, the tribunal also ruled she could not have a “fair and effective appeal” or play “any meaningful part” in the process, as she was living in a Syrian refugee camp.

Three senior judges at the Court of Appeal upheld that SIAC ruling on July 16, concluding Begum should be allowed to come to Britain for the legal challenge.

They ruled “fairness and justice” outweighed any national security concerns, which “could be addressed and managed if she returns.”

But Judge Eleanor King, one of that trio, said at a remote hearing Friday that the country’s highest court should consider a case that raised “points of law of general public importance.”

Begum was 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from Bethnal Green in east London left home to join the jihadist group on Feb. 17, 2015.

She says she married a Dutch convert soon after arriving in ISIS-held territory. She was discovered, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Her newborn baby died soon after she gave birth. Two of her other children also died under ISIS rule.

The then-home secretary, Sajid Javid, annulled Begum’s British citizenship on national security grounds after an outcry led by right-wing media.

That prompted her to take legal action, saying the decision was unlawful, made her stateless and exposed her to the risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment.

British-born Begum is of Bangladeshi heritage. But Bangladesh’s foreign minister has said he would not consider granting her citizenship.

© Agence France-Presse