UK Envoy Hails ‘Significant Step’ in Brexit Deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — British envoy David Davis is hailing progress in Brexit talks in recent days as a “significant step” toward a final deal.

Davis told reporters in Brussels that he is confident that the progress will be endorsed by European Union leaders when they meet on Thursday and Friday.

He said that British and EU negotiators agree that international agreements should continue to apply to Britain as now during the transition period after Brexit late next March.

Davis said the two have agreed to set up “a joint committee” to resolve any disputes during the transition period, which is expected to last for just under two years.

