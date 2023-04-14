Friday, April 14, 2023
UIL is constitutional

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal court in Texas dismissed a former football coach’s lawsuit alleging his due process rights were deprived when committees of the UIL, the organization regulating academic, athletic and musical competitions for Texas public schools, found that he had tried to recruit a student-athlete from another school.

