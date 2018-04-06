Criminal Entertainment Sports Trials 

UFC Star Conor McGregor Cuffed and Bailed in Brooklyn

Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, left, is led by an official onto an unmarked vehicle while leaving the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department on April 6, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York. McGregor, 29, is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights from UFC’s biggest card of the year. Video footage appears to show the promotion’s most bankable star throwing a chair at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) – Handcuffed behind his back, Ultimate Fighting Championship Conor McGregor received a $50,000 bail package Friday at his first court hearing over assault charges following a brawl that spilled outside the ring.

“He is captured on video surveillance picking up a chair and throwing it through a passenger window on a bus, causing injuries to multiple individuals on that bus,” Assistant District Attorney Wilfredo Cotto said of the 29-year-old Irish star.

McGregor’s friend, Cian Cowley, a mixed-martial artist also seen in the backstage melee, had to pay a $15,000 package and will return with McGregor for another hearing on June 14.

“We’ve agreed to a bail package so that they can travel internationally and continue to pursue their sport and their craft,” McGregor’s attorney Jim Walden told a judge, adding that risk of flight would not be a concern.

“He’s one of the most visible people on the planet,” Walden added.

Charged in Kings County with eight counts of assault, menacing, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, McGregor was filmed getting into unauthorized rumble on Thursday after a news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, fighter Conor McGregor holds up a chair toward Eddie Alvarez, not shown, as UFC president Dana White, left, tries to stop him during a news conference ahead of the UFC 205 mixed-martial arts fight between McGregor and Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York. Looking on at right is fighter Stephen Thompson. McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated on April 5, 2018, at Barclays Center that has forced the removal of three fights from UFC’s biggest card of the year. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Prosecutors claim multiple men inside the bus that McGregor hit with the chair were hospitalized, reporting bruising, swelling, corneal abrasions and other injuries.

Judge Connie Mallafre Melendez issued an order of protection against the fighters.

“You are ordered to stay away from these individuals,” Melendez said.

“You must have no contact with them,” she continued, warning McGregor and Cowley to keep away from them by phone, email or social media. “You must not go where they live. You must not go where they work.

Asked if he understood, McGregor said: “Yes, your honor.”

Dressed in a blue shirt, jeans and white sneakers, McGregor said no more than that in court, which was filled with reporters, fans and spectators.

Unlike photographers and videographers with judicial authorization, spectators at the hearing faced repeated warnings by deputies that their phones would be confiscated if they attempted to take photos or videos of the proceedings. The spectacle spread outside the courtroom, where rows of people lined up with smartphones, cameras and video equipment in the hallway, lobby, balcony and front entrance.

