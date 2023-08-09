Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

UFC class action

LAS VEGAS — A federal court in Nevada granted former UFC fighters’ motion to certify class as to actively competing fighters who sued the UFC for its dominance in mixed martial arts, allegedly maintained through anticompetitive behavior. The class contains over 1,200 members across the U.S.

/ August 9, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Sports

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...