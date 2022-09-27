Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
Uber stabbing dismissed

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge dismissed a family’s wrongful death lawsuit against Uber after one of its drivers was stabbed to death by riders in a botched carjacking. Even if Uber provided the car to the driver, it does not constitute a work site that Uber retains control of, so it has no supervisory role over its drivers.

/ September 27, 2022

Read the ruling here.

