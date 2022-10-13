Uber crash trial

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | Back issues
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge overturned a lower court’s ruling in favor of Uber in this negligence case wherein a wheelchair-bound patron who was involved in a car collision during her ride says she did not opt into the company's arbitration agreement when she began using the app. The woman has demonstrated there was no valid agreement to arbitrate and has a constitutional right to a jury trial.

