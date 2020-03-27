Business Personal Injury Uber Assault March 27, 2020 BRIEF Assault, Brief8, Uber LOS ANGELES — A woman sued Uber in L.A. Superior Court, claiming a driver sexually battered and beat her, stole her cellphone so she couldn’t call for help, double-billed her, tipping himself $10 and stole $60 from her purse. Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Masthead Copyright © 2020 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...