Two Weekend Shootings in Seattle Protest Zone

One person died and two were seriously wounded in the shootings.

The Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle on Sunday. (AP photo)

SEATTLE (AP) — One person was wounded in the second shooting in Seattle’s protest zone in less than 48 hours, police said.

The shooting happened late Sunday night in the area near downtown known as CHOP, for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” police tweeted, adding that one person was at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The person arrived in a private vehicle and was in serious condition, Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in a statement.

The zone evolved after weeks of protests over police brutality and racism, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.

The Sunday shooting followed a predawn shooting on Saturday in a park in the zone that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old man critically injured. The suspect or suspects in that first shooting fled, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday, Det. Mark Jamieson said.

It was not immediately clear where in the zone Sunday night’s shooting took place. The Seattle Fire Department arrived at 10:46 p.m. and went to a staging area near the zone’s perimeter, fire department spokesman David Cuerpo told the Seattle Times.

The fire department was soon notified that the injured person has already been taken away. Both victims in Saturday’s shooting — whose identities have not been released — were also taken to the same hospital via private car.

Seattle police tweeted that they had heard of a second shooting that they were unable to verify, given “conflicting reports.”

The CHOP zone is a several-block area cordoned off by protesters near a police station in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.