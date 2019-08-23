Twitter Defends Nunes Parody Accounts From Defamation Suit

HENRICO, Va. (CN) – Congressman Devin Nunes was a no-show Friday as a Virginia judge heard arguments on motions to dismiss the Republican’s defamation suit over several parody accounts Twitter.

Nunes claims Twitter was negligent by allowing the accounts “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow,” as well as political consultant Liz Mair, to defame him using the 120 characters or less. He claims their jokes and insults led to him winning his district by a smaller percentage than he usually does, as well as a broad damage to his character.

Over Friday’s more-than-three-hour hearing, Judge John Marshall sat mostly quiet before announcing he would delay issuing a ruling while he reflects on the day’s arguments along with previous and any new filings the two sides might wish to submit.

At issue for Marshall was the split outcome of a recent Fairfax County case involving movie star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife actor Amber Heard.

In that case, Chief Judge Bruce White told denied Heard’s motion to move Depp’s defamation suit to California, saying the Virginia Supreme Court has not yet addressed how harm is decided in “situations where defamatory content is published simultaneously in multiple jurisdictions.”

Marshall said decisions by two different federal judges have led to split opinions on the issue he’s now facing.

“This is a tie,” Marshall said.

Nunes is seeking over $250 million from the defendants.

This story is developing…