Friday, September 15, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, September 15, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Twitter ban

CINCINNATI – The Sixth Circuit dismissed Twitter users’ suit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after they were banned from the social media site for posting alleged Covid-19 misinformation. The users fail to show their bans were due to a government order, rather than Twitter enforcing its own policy as an independent company.

/ September 15, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Media

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...