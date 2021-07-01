SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit denied Twitter’s motion for an injunction pending appeal after a district judge dismissed its retaliation suit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his issuance of a civil investigative demand seeking documents tied to the social media company’s moderation policies. The circuit court found that no action has been taken to enforce the demand and Paxton lacks authority to sanction Twitter for failure to comply with the demand without a separate enforcement action.

