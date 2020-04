AUSTIN, Texas — In a case stemming from a shootout at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas, in 2015, a federal court granted McLennon County, its district attorney, and two Department of Public Safety agents’ motion to dismiss a suit brought by motorcycle club members who claim the defendants violated their rights by obtaining arrest warrants based on a fill-in-the-name affidavit that lacked probable cause.

