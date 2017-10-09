Twelve Women Accuse Doctor of Sexual Abuses

SANTA FE, N.M. (CN) — Already in jail on 11 criminal sex charges, a New Mexico psychiatrist and the medical center where he worked face a civil lawsuit from 12 women who say he forced them to discuss their sex lives and perform sex acts on him under the guise of therapy.

“These were all visits to his office during office hours that were part of supposed treatment,” Farmington police Det. George Joy told KOB-4, an Albuquerque news station, after Dr. Alan Emamdee was arrested in July. He was charged with six counts of criminal sexual penetration, five counts of criminal sexual contact, and denied bond.

The women also sued San Juan Regional Medical Center and San Juan Health Partners, on Oct. 4 in Santa Fe County Court. The hospital told New Mexico news outlets that Emamdee is no longer employed there and it cooperated with the investigation.

All 12 women, suing under the initials, say that Emamdee forced them to describe in intimate detail their sexual history, sex lives and sexual fantasies. In many cases, he went further, according to the 34-page complaint.

Plaintiff T.T.B. says that Emamdee told her he could help her regain custody of her children if she would give him oral sex, which she did. “He told T.T.B. that he would withhold medications and would negatively impact her custody proceedings if she did not continue to comply with his demands,” she says in the complaint.

After she refused his request to meet him at a hotel for sexual intercourse because she was engaged to be married, she says, Emamdee “wrote a note indicating T.T.B. had ‘reverted to DID,’ or dissociative identity disorder, negatively impacting her custody proceedings.”

Some of his requests were bizarre, T.T.N. says. While she was in San Juan Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health Unit, under Emamdee’s psychiatric care, she says, “He told T.T.B. that he thought her roommate in the BHU was ‘hot,’ and suggested that T.T.B. perform sexual acts on her sedated roommate.”

After she was released from the hospital, T.T.B. says, “Emamdee also had inappropriate conversations and contacts with T.T.B.’s daughter.”

Plaintiff M.B. was referred to Emamdee for post-natal care, whereupon “He asked M.B. is she would be willing to give others tips on how to perform oral sex,” she says in the complaint.

Plaintiff M.K. says she told Emamdee that when she was a young girl, an older man had forced her to give him oral sex, whereupon “Emamdee expressed that this individual was a ‘lucky man,’ and that defendant Emamdee would like M.K. to perform oral sex on him.

Many of the women say Emamdee adjusted their medications in ways that harmed rather than helped them.

C.K.O. says Emamdee sat “inappropriately near” her on his office couch while showing her “a video about how to perform a coffee enema on herself, which he recommended to her as something he does on a daily basis and ‘enjoys.’” She says he also “told her she was very attractive, told her she was very ‘bangable,’ and then hugged her.”

M.V. says Emamdee “asked if she was sexually active, and when she replied she was not, said, ‘We need to take care of that.’”

M.V. says she was referred to Emamdee for “lingering psychosis,” and told him she had “an irrational fear of aliens,” and thought that a lump in her knee “could be connected to aliens.”

She says Emamdee replied that “the lump in her knee could indeed be related to aliens,” then told her to take her pants off and caressed her knee, “under the guise of” an examination. When he suggested “that she come to his house for further testing on the lump in her knee,” M.V. says, she felt threatened and stopped seeing him, “causing a gap in her treatment and a worsening of symptoms.”

The women seek compensatory, treble and punitive damages for 13 counts, including negligence, recklessness, negligent credentialing and re-credentialing, negligent hiring and retention, vicarious liability, medical malpractice, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and spoliation of evidence.

They are represented by Katie Curry with McGinn, Carpenter, Montoya & Love in Albuquerque, and Steve Murphy with Titus & Murphy in Farmington.

