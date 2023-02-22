Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Tulsa attorney disbarred following spousal abuse sentencing

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court permitted Tulsa attorney Arya Adibi to surrender his license to practice law in the wake of his 18-year prison sentence; he pleaded guilty to felony sexual battery, domestic assault, battery by strangulation and child neglect.

/ February 22, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...