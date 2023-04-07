Friday, April 7, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, April 7, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Tuition payments for religious schools

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal court in Maine, following remand by the U.S. Supreme Court and the First Circuit, denied the state education commissioner’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a statute making “religious primary and secondary schools ineligible for public tuition payments.” The relief requested by the suing students is granted, and the statute is declared to run afoul of the First Amendment.

/ April 7, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...