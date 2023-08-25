Friday, August 25, 2023
Tucson shovel-nosed snake

PHOENIX -- A federal judge granted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's motion for summary judgment, rejecting an environmental group's demand that it protect the Tucson shovel-nosed snake under the Endangered Species Act. Given the snake's narrow range, which is limited to central Arizona, the environmental group failed to show a credible concern about habitat loss.

Read the ruling here.

