Trump’s Ukraine Narrative Comes From Russia, Witness Warns

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump and some House Republicans have aired a theory that U.S. allies in Ukraine, rather than adversaries in Russia, interfered in the 2016 elections. Testifying before Congress on Thursday, former senior National Security Council official Fiona Hill cleared the air.

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” the Russia expert said.

A career national-security official, Hill also warned that Russia’s attacks on U.S. democracy have not ended.

“The impact of the successful 2016 Russian campaign remains evident today,” Hill said. “Our nation is being torn apart. Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career foreign service is being undermined.”

Narrating her upbringing in England, Hill described her journey as an “American by choice” whose family joined the fight against fascist terror during War II.

“I grew up poor with a very distinctive working-class accent,” Hill remarked in a dialect on display from her congressional perch.

The child of immigrants became a U.S. citizen in 2002.

The Trump White House and its allies have besmirched the character, reputation or patriotism of several witnesses, and Hill emphasized in her opening statement that she does not have any political ax to grind.

“For the better part of three decades, I have built a career as a nonpartisan, nonpolitical national security professional focusing on Europe and Eurasia and specially the Soviet Union,” she noted.

This has not shielded her from attacks by the now-convicted felon Roger Stone, who described her as a “globalist leftist [George] Soros insider” on the internet radio show of pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

In October, Hill told lawmakers that the anti-Semitic conspiracy tying her to a prominent Jewish financier made her the target of death threats.

Despite these xenophobic campaigns, Hill expressed pride in her immigrant life in the United States.

“I can say with confidence that this country has offered me opportunities I never would have had in England,” Hill testified.

Testifying along with Hill is career diplomat David Holmes, who overheard President Trump’s phone call with his handpicked ambassador Gordon Sondland in a restaurant in Kyiv.

“Ambassador Sondland selected a bottle of wine that he shared among the four of us, and we discussed topics such as marketing strategies for his hotel business,” Holmes testified, setting the stage for the July 26 phone call.

Recounting how he heard the ambassador say into the phone, “Gordan Sondland holding for the president,” Holmes distinctly recalled Sondland “winced” and moved his ear away from the speaker — “presumably because of the loud volume.”

This was the conversation where Sondland told Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass.”

“I then heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’” Holmes recalled. “Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s gonna do it,’ adding that President Zelensky will do ‘anything you ask him to.’”

As Trump’s chat with Sondland on an unsecured line turned to A$AP Rocky, a U.S. rapper then incarcerated in Sweden, Holmes remembered neither of the men being optimistic about the musician’s fate.

“Ambassador Sondland told the president that the rapper was ‘kind of f—d there,’ and ‘should have pled guilty,’” Holmes narrated, adding that Sondland advised Trump later to “let him get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker-tape when he comes home.”

“You can tell the Kardashians you tried,” Sondland added, according to Holmes.

The Democrats’ counsel Daniel Goldman burnished Holmes’ account of the conversation by eliciting details about why it had been seared into his memory.

Holmes told the attorney it would be hard to forget the words of somebody who has “a very distinctive voice, a very distinctive personality and uses very colorful language.”

For Holmes, the subject matter also made the Trump-Sondland chat indelible.

“They were addressing a topic that led to the recall of my former boss, the former ambassador,” Holmes testified, referring to Marie Yovanovitch. “And here was [Sondland], who said he had direct contact with the president of the United States and here, he is now talking to the president of the United States about this investigation I’ve been hearing about.”

That probe had been the seeking to smear Trump’s likely 2020 opponent Joe Biden with allegations related to his son Hunter, who sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Like several other impeachment witnesses, Holmes effusively praised ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and denounced the smear campaign against her from President Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani. Holmes emphasized that politics sidelined his anti-corruption work with Yovanovitch.

“Specifically, the three priorities of security, economy and justice — and our support for Ukrainian democratic resistance to Russian aggression — became overshadowed by a political agenda being promoted by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a cadre of officials operating with a direct channel to the White House,” Holmes testified.

Holmes, who spent more than a decade in the foreign service, told Congress this was a new experience.

“The barrage of allegations directed at Ambassador Yovanovitch, a career ambassador, is unlike anything I have seen in my professional career,” Holmes said.

Holmes ended his prepared statement by acknowledging a solemn anniversary.

“Today marks exactly six years since throngs of pro-Western Ukrainians spontaneously gathered on Kyiv’s Independence Square to launch what became known as the Revolution of Dignity,” the diplomat noted.

Read the opening statement of David Holmes and Fiona Hill to the House Intelligence Committee