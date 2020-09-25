Trump’s Team Faces Three-Judge Fire on Manhattan Tax Probe

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Dayton International Airport in Ohio on Sept. 21. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CN) — President Donald Trump’s attorney faced a rough Friday morning at the Second Circuit where a three-judge panel appeared inclined to let a Manhattan grand jury access his tax returns for an ongoing fraud investigation.

The judges even appeared skeptical about whether anything prevents Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance from seeking the president’s financial information now.

“Are you asking us to change the ways grand juries have worked since time immemorial?” Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Katzmann asked at one point, referring to the traditional secrecy and breadth of their operations.

During his colleague’s withering questioning, U.S. Circuit Judge Pierre Leval referred to the allegations of Trump’s complaint as “contrived” and inquired whether it asked questions that were “irrelevant.” Both Katzmann and Leval were appointed by former President Bill Clinton.

Though the scope of the district attorney’s criminal probe remains unknown, Trump has been fighting to keep a grand jury from seeing his financial records since late last year. Trump’s attorney William Consovoy today called those subpoenas essentially “photocopies” of the ones requested by the House Oversight Committee.

U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond Lohier, the third judge on the panel, asked Consovoy whether there was a document request that Trump would not consider overbroad.

Consovoy answered in the negative.

“That’s a problem,” responded Lohier, who was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Trump initially claimed that a sitting president, his associates and his businesses have immunity from state criminal proceedings — an argument resoundingly rejected by every court that has heard it.

The Supreme Court gave the president another chance to challenge the subpoenas on other grounds in July, an effort that U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero rejected a month later.

This story is developing …