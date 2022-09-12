Trump’s lawyers push back on classification status of seized records

Over a month after the Justice Department announced the recovery of top-secret documents from Mar-a-Lago, attorneys for former President Trump say the classification of these records is very much in dispute.

(CN) — Clamoring for an independent review that the government says would unnecessarily delay its criminal investigation, a legal team for former President Donald Trump made the case in a federal court filing Monday that Trump's south Florida home is "a secure, controlled access compound."

Tallahassee-based attorney Chris Kise signed the 21-page reply for Trump, which urges U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon not to disturb her order for a special master review of what Kise calls a “discrete set of just over 100 documents” that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago in an Aug. 8 raid.

Because the court did not make findings as to the classification status of any of the documents, “there still remains a disagreement as to the classification status of the documents," Kise wrote.

“The Government’s position therefore assumes a fact not yet established,” the brief continues.

Judge Cannon issued the order for a special master last Monday, giving the government and Trump’s legal team until the end of the week to file a proposed list by the of people with high-level security clearance who could do the job.

The Department of Justice quickly informed the 11th Circuit of its plans to appeal that judgment while also filing a 21-page motion with the Trump-appointed Cannon for a partial stay of her order.

Both parties filed their proposed candidates for special master over the weekend. Trump's attorneys asked the government on Monday to respond to their opposition filing by Sept. 22.

Judge Cannon’s order allows the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to keep using all of the more than 11,000 seized documents for its classification review and national security risk assessment but otherwise blocks the Department of Justice and FBI from using roughly 100 documents designated as classified as part of its criminal investigation.

Trump is under investigation for removing government records from the White House at the end of his single term as president on Jan. 20, 2021, and storing them at his 12-acre estate in West Palm Beach.

The FBI raided the Mar-a-Lago compound on Aug. 8 and seized 20 boxes of documents, including 11 sets of classified documents, according to records unsealed by the court last month. Among the more than 11,000 seized files were the grant of clemency to the former president's close ally Roger Stone, binders of photos and what is described as “info re: President of France.”

The former president brought the motion for judicial oversight of the government’s review of the seized materials last month.

Cannon, 41, served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Florida before Trump nominated her to the federal bench in 2020. The Senate confirmed her appointment in a 56-21 vote.

___

This developing story will be updated.