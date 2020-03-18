Trump Wants More Masks for Coronavirus, Testing Still Scarce

WASHINGTON (CN) — Tests for the novel coronavirus remain woefully inadequate in the United States as disease sweeps the nation, but President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that there is a focus to speed up the production of masks and ventilators.

Standing closely alongside several members of the White House coronavirus task force at a briefing this afternoon, Trump said he expects to invoke the Defense Production Act as soon as Wednesday afternoon to expedite the supply chain for ventilators and other personal protective equipment.

“Right after we finish this conference, I’ll be signing it and it’s prepared to go,” Trump said.

The 1950 legislation allows the U.S. government to significantly expand the manufacturing and production of items deemed necessary to preserve national security.

Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that the department will immediately release 5 million N95 masks from its strategic reserves directly to the Health and Human Services Department. The first 1 million masks are ready for distribution today, Esper said.

Up to 2,000 operational ventilators — a critical tool used to treat respiratory infections caused by the virus known as COVID-19 — will also be available “for use as needed,” Esper said.

To date, COVID-19 has killed more than 100 people in the U.S. and infected at least 7,000.

Trump agreed with a reporter Wednesday when asked whether he believed the coronavirus put America on “wartime footing.”

Other members of the task force present at Wednesday’s briefing were Vice President Mike Pence and Deborah Birx, an allergist-immunologist who serves as taskforce coordinator.

This story is developing…