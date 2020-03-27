Trump Uses Wartime Law to Force Ventilator Production

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump on Friday invoked the decades-old Defense Production Act to order General Motors to begin mass production of ventilators needed at hospitals across the U.S. to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a statement released by the White House on Friday afternoon, Trump said he signed a memo directing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to use “any and all authority available” under the 1950 law to require the auto giant to “accept, perform and prioritize federal contracts” for ventilators.

First passed by Congress during the Korean War to mobilize the nation’s infrastructure and manufacturing abilities during a time of crisis – and used only a handful of times since – the Defense Production Act allows the president to delegate federal department heads like Azar to prioritize contracts, direct companies to reserve services, supplies or materials in anticipation of a coming order, or take other specific actions to maximize output.

Developing story…