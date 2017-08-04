Trump Tower Secret Service Detail Relocated to Trailer

(CN) – The Secret Service, which has been stationed inside Trump Tower since late 2015, has been relocated from the luxury hotel to a trailer just outside a midtown skyscraper after a lease agreement fell apart.

According to The Washington Post, negotiations between the General Services Administration and the Trump Organization over space for the security detail broke down in July.

Prior to moving to the trailer, the detail of agents operated a command center just one floor below Trump’s spacious home in the tower.

Traditionally, the General Services Administration arranges real estate transactions on behalf of federal bodies and was in the midst of negotiations with Trump Organization when the talks stalled.

A lease contract was drawn up, but the sources said the president’s organization failed to sign the dotted line because they objected to clauses held within the contract.

The content of those clauses is not yet known.

Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, issued a statement Friday in which she said “after much consideration, it was mutually determined that it would be more cost effective and logistically practical for the Secret Service to lease space elsewhere.”

When reached by phone on Friday, the General Services Administration declined comment.

The secret service reported the relocation won’t impact security detail. Trump has not visited the property since his inauguration but per Secret Service requirements, agents must protect a president’s primary residence, regardless of who is home.

First lady Melania Trump moved from New York City to Washington this summer but the building still serves as a work base for the president’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

