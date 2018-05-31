Trump to Pardon Conservative Pundit Dinesh D’Souza

(CN) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” the president tweeted.

D’Souza pleaded guilty to a felony in 2014 over his use of straw donors to make illegal contributions in a 2012 Senate race.

He was charged with illegally organizing $10,000 campaign donations from two people for Wendy Long’s 2012 Senate bid, which she lost to incumbent Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Long, who was never accused of any wrongdoing, later ran again for the senate, losing to incumbent Senator Chuck Schumer in 2016.

D’Souza and Long were friends at Dartmouth College.

Like this: Like Loading...